Seeking Sister Wife Star Dimitri Snowden & His Wife Accused Of Abusing Woman They Were Courting

The stars of the reality TV show Seeking Sister Wife are facing some major legal issues this week after they was accused of domestic and sexual abuse by a woman who was courting to be a third partner in the marriage.

Dimitri Snowden is facing a restraining order and potentially a muddy legal future after his potential partner Christeline Petersen (pictured above, right inset) first filed an order against him along with allegations of domestic and sexual violations.

According to legal docs first obtained by TMZ, the reality TV show personality allegedly committed acts of domestic violence and physical abuse against Petersen, who first filed her restraining order against him this week. In court docs, she alleges that the abuse got so bad, even her two young daughters are scared of Snowden’s alleged temper and physicality.

Christeline alleges that this all began back in January, when she was reportedly “woken up one day” by Snowden “slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me.” She filed a police report at the time, and after several months, she’s now made the move with a restraining order to keep some distance from the alleged perpetrator.

Now, amid her restraining order demand, Petersen is further alleging that Dimitri was abusive during s*x, as well. She explained in the court docs that she suffered bruises, scratches, and redness from the attacks, and added (below):

“He choked me during s*x, even though I told him not to. The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it. I stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the s*x and choking.”

OMG! We can’t even imagine. That poor woman…

And the drama doesn’t end there. According to the outlet, Petersen also filed a restraining order against Dimitri’s wife, Ashley Snowden. In the second restraining order filing, Petersen claimed Ashley (inset to the left) threw a bottle at her, and was “verbally abusive.”

As was the case with Dimitri, she alleged in the documents:

“My children are scared of her due to her yelling at them and the violence in the home between her and my husband and me and her.”

Whoa.

Christeline is new to the US, having come over from her native South Africa to be courted as a third wife with the Snowdens on the TLC reality show.

Thankfully, the judge granted her restraining orders, and now Dimitri must stay “at least 100 yards away from her and her two daughters,” per the reporting. Scary, scary stuff. Here’s hoping the restraining orders do their intended job at the very least, and Petersen and her children can find some semblance of peace amid all this craziness.

