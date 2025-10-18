Inside Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'Perfect' Honeymoon!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a lovely, low-key, “little” honeymoon — just what they wanted!

After tying the knot late last month, the newlyweds hit the road for a romantic road trip! So fun! Even Selena’s tendency of thinking the worst after a good thing happens couldn’t screw up this good time! A source for People dished on Friday:

“They loved their little honeymoon. They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas.”

Cool! Selena’s from Texas, so that makes sense! It’s a nice, long drive, too — lots of alone time together!

The insider added about the unique trip:

“It was perfect.”

We’re so glad!

We wonder if they have a bigger honeymoon planned for the future or if they just preferred to keep things simple? What do U think of a honeymoon road trip? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco/Instagram]