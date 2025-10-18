Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Selena Gomez Reveals She Was 'Sobbing' After Benny Blanco Wedding: 'Biggest Conflict' The REAL Reason Selena Gomez Isn't Close With Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Anymore! Are Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Ready To Have Kids?? See Her Sweet Hint! Taylor Swift Calls Out Lies About Selena Gomez Wedding Speech! Selena Gomez FINALLY Shares Pics Of Taylor Swift At Her Wedding -- Wearing INSANELY Expensive Dress! Emily In Paris Co-Stars Break Up After Wrapping New Season! Selena Gomez Unveils 3rd Gorgeous Gown For Benny Blanco Wedding -- MORE PICS!! Inside Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'Emotional' Wedding -- Vows, Decor, First Dance, How They Highlighted Her Sister, & MORE! What Taylor Swift Told Selena Gomez During Wedding Speech That Had Everyone 'Crying'! The Beautiful Hidden Tribute To Selena Gomez In Benny Blanco's Wedding Ring Revealed!  Benny Blanco Hit With CRUEL Comments Over His Selena Gomez Wedding Post Caption! Ouch! Justin Bieber Fans Think Selena Gomez STOLE Her Wedding Dress Idea From His Other Ex!

Selena Gomez

Inside Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'Perfect' Honeymoon!

Inside Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'Perfect' Honeymoon!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco enjoyed a lovely, low-key, “little” honeymoon — just what they wanted!

After tying the knot late last month, the newlyweds hit the road for a romantic road trip! So fun! Even Selena’s tendency of thinking the worst after a good thing happens couldn’t screw up this good time! A source for People dished on Friday:

“They loved their little honeymoon. They celebrated for days during their wedding and was on such a high. They really enjoyed slowing down, going on a road trip to explore and relax. They drove up the Cali coast and also visited Texas.”

Cool! Selena’s from Texas, so that makes sense! It’s a nice, long drive, too — lots of alone time together!

Related: Did Hailey Bieber Just SHADE Selena When Speaking On ‘Competition’???

The insider added about the unique trip:

“It was perfect.”

We’re so glad!

We wonder if they have a bigger honeymoon planned for the future or if they just preferred to keep things simple? What do U think of a honeymoon road trip? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 17, 2025 18:00pm PDT

Share This