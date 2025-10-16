Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

The REAL Reason Selena Gomez Isn't Close With Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Anymore! Are Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Ready To Have Kids?? See Her Sweet Hint! Taylor Swift Calls Out Lies About Selena Gomez Wedding Speech! Selena Gomez FINALLY Shares Pics Of Taylor Swift At Her Wedding -- Wearing INSANELY Expensive Dress! Emily In Paris Co-Stars Break Up After Wrapping New Season! Selena Gomez Unveils 3rd Gorgeous Gown For Benny Blanco Wedding -- MORE PICS!! Inside Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's 'Emotional' Wedding -- Vows, Decor, First Dance, How They Highlighted Her Sister, & MORE! What Taylor Swift Told Selena Gomez During Wedding Speech That Had Everyone 'Crying'! The Beautiful Hidden Tribute To Selena Gomez In Benny Blanco's Wedding Ring Revealed!  Benny Blanco Hit With CRUEL Comments Over His Selena Gomez Wedding Post Caption! Ouch! Justin Bieber Fans Think Selena Gomez STOLE Her Wedding Dress Idea From His Other Ex! Taylor Swift Gave A Joke-Filled Speech At Selena Gomez's Wedding! All The Deets!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals She Was 'Sobbing' After Benny Blanco Wedding: 'Biggest Conflict'

Selena Gomez Reveals She Was ‘Sobbing’ After Benny Blanco Wedding Because She Expected ‘Something Bad To Happen’

Selena Gomez is getting raw about her mental health… And the dip it took after her wedding.

The Only Murders in the Building star made an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, DC on Wednesday night, and offered an honest look at her mental health struggles:

“This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen. So instead of being present and saying, ‘OK, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘OK, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

Related: Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Split After 9 Months Together

That’s so sad! The Fetish singer admitted that personal battle is her “biggest conflict when wonderful things happen” — even when she tied the knot with Benny Blanco last month:

“I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I just think that’s a little life thing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

That’s so awful! Poor Selena! It sounds like she’s just so deeply afraid of allowing herself happiness after all the trauma and mental health challenges she’s faced over the years. Hopefully, with time and reassurance, she can overcome those fears.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 16, 2025 10:30am PDT

Share This