Selena Gomez Reveals She Was 'Sobbing' After Benny Blanco Wedding: 'Biggest Conflict'

Selena Gomez is getting raw about her mental health… And the dip it took after her wedding.

The Only Murders in the Building star made an appearance at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women conference in Washington, DC on Wednesday night, and offered an honest look at her mental health struggles:

“This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen. So instead of being present and saying, ‘OK, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘OK, but this could all go away tomorrow, so how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

That’s so sad! The Fetish singer admitted that personal battle is her “biggest conflict when wonderful things happen” — even when she tied the knot with Benny Blanco last month:

“I got married and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I just think that’s a little life thing.”

That’s so awful! Poor Selena! It sounds like she’s just so deeply afraid of allowing herself happiness after all the trauma and mental health challenges she’s faced over the years. Hopefully, with time and reassurance, she can overcome those fears.

