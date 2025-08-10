Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Share Adorable Coupled-Up Date Night Pics From Lil Dicky's Wedding! LOOK!

Cutest. Couple. EVER!!!

So, on Sunday, Selena Gomez popped up on Instagram with a carousel of pictures from what appears to be the rapper Lil Dicky‘s wedding to his longtime girlfriend Kristin Batalucco, which took place the night before. The 33-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place alum and her wonderful fiancé, 37-year-old Benny Blanco, were in attendance for the shindig.

That makes perfect sense, because Benny and Lil Dicky (whose real name is David Burd) have been friends and collaborators for a while. No wonder Blanco and his wonderful fiancée were there for the big day, then!

Related: Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious Way She Became BFFs With Taylor Swift!

But the real story here is Selly G, and her loved-up ways with her man! In the IG carousel, the Rare Beauty founder captioned things with “About last nights wedding,” before sharing a leading photo of herself planting a big kiss on Benny’s cheek.

There are a ton of other super-cute pics in the round-up, too, including plenty of shots with Benny and Lil Dicky proving just how good of friends they really are.

Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Love it!

Thoughts, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]