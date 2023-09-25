Selena Gomez Spotted HOLDING HANDS With Mystery Man! Not Single After All??

Is Selena Gomez less single than she claims to be??

Over the weekend, the Rare Beauty founder stepped out in Paris with a new man on her arm! That’s right, the Single Soon songstress may just lose her famously single title because WHO is this guy?!

In photos obtained by multiple outlets on Monday, the 31-year-old can be seen leaving a French hotel in a sultry cheetah getup paired with a brown leather duster and a big ol’ smile… probably because of the dude she was locked hand-in-hand with! The mystery man walked the Bad Liar singer out of the hotel in blue jeans and a Nike zip-up hoodie after they wrapped up dinner with her besties Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. See (below):

Selena Gomez is on the prowl in a leopard dress while holding hand of a mystery man while leaving dinner in Paris with pals Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham https://t.co/9NahHj7ZpX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 25, 2023

We have no clue who this man is, but he definitely ain’t livin’ up to her fashion standards! LOLz!

The Love You Like a Love Song singer stopped for a sec to take a few photos with fans, but then went right back into the new guys’ embrace.

This is pretty inneresting stuff, given the fact that the Only Murders in the Building actress bragged on TikTok just a few days ago about being single! If you didn’t catch it, she lip synced to an audio:

“Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, bitch, y’all be safe out there!”

See (below):

Life comes at ya fast, we guess!

What are YOUR thoughts on the her new fling, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Selena Gomez/Instagram & TikTok]