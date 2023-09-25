Taylor Swift Paid To Clear Restaurant For A Hot Date With Travis Kelce?? Sorryyy!

Taylor Swift just treated Travis Kelce to a victory meal… In STYLE!

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Cruel Summer singer and the tight end left Arrowhead Stadium together, hopping in his ultra-cool convertible. In pics obtained by TMZ which you can see HERE, the two can be seen riding off in the vintage rig — and it sounds like they didn’t want to give up their privacy, because Taylor apparently paid to have an entire restaurant to themselves!!

Related: Kathy Griffin Is ‘#TeamSophie’ As She SLAMS ‘Embarrassing’ Jonas Brothers!

In a since-deleted TikTok, a social media user claimed her friend was dining at an undisclosed restaurant in KC when the Blank Space singer arrived and paid to clear the eatery out. She said in the unconfirmed viral vid, via Page Six:

“I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave. They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, ‘Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now.’ How freaking insane is this?”

OMG! A true Love Story?!

The TikToker added more allegations, noting, “Oh and, of course, she’s with Travis Kelce.” But innerestingly enough, she shared in a comment that “a bunch of the other players arrived” soon after… so it sounds like Taylor and Travis are comfortable around SOME people, just not all?!

According to the outlet, social media users were split on the move, with some referring to it as a “rom-com fairytale,” while others said they would have been “annoyed” if they were uprooted from the restaurant.

What’s YOUR take on the baller move, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]