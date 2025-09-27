Selena Gomez's Mom 'Shattered' By This BRUTAL Wedding Snub: REPORT

Selena Gomez left her momma so disappointed after a major wedding day snub!

As you likely know, the 33-year-old actress is set to marry Benny Blanco this weekend at a private estate in Santa Barbara, California. Her closest friends and family, including bestie Taylor Swift, will watch the couple say I do. And the person walking Selly down the aisle? It is not who you may think! Neither of her parents got that honor — not even mom Mandy Teefey! And she is absolutely devastated! A source told Dailymail.com on Saturday:

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle.”

Related: How Taylor Swift Is Being EXTRA Safe During Selena Gomez’s Wedding!

Aww! Instead, Selena reportedly chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to give her away because of their close bond. The insider explained:

“David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding. Selena lived with them before she moved in with Benny and considers them to have raised her. She didn’t feel there was any bigger way she could reward and honor her grandfather than to ask him to be such a huge part of her wedding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Gibson Cornett (@debbie3993)

It is a touching way to pay tribute to him, especially if he had such an impact on her life! The source continued:

“While she loves her mother and Brian, she sat them down and explained why she’d come to her decision and what a privilege it would be for her grandfather. This is something she believes he deserves more than anyone else.”

That is very sweet! But what a brutal snub to Mandy at the same time! We shouldn’t be too surprised by the decision, though, and neither should her momma! They were estranged for several years in the 2010s, and they didn’t reconnect until 2019. Although the pair seemed close afterward, there is reportedly tension between them again amid Mandy’s alleged drug problem. At least that is what staff from their mental health company Wondermind claimed in a new exposé!

Apparently, Selena was super nervous about the tough conversation with her mother about her decision! The Dailymail.com insider claimed she “didn’t tell her mother for almost a month” because “she knew it would create a problem” and asked her grandparents to keep it a secret. A second insider added:

“Mandy can sometimes be a loose cannon. And that’s partly the reason Selena didn’t choose her.”

Oof. Although Mandy took “a few weeks to accept” her daughter’s decision, she eventually got on board! And she didn’t let the issue get in the way of seeing Selena tie the knot with the love of her life! Yes, she is at the wedding! The insider concluded:

“She didn’t try to talk Selena out of it. She realized this is the way it’s going to be.”

What’s most important here is that Selena and Benny have a wonderful day full of love — and no drama with family members! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Glamour/YouTube, Selena Gomez/Instagram]