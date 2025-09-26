Taylor Swift NOT Bringing Travis Kelce To Selena Gomez's Wedding: SOURCE

Hold on to your flower crowns, Swifties and Selenators, because wedding bells are ringing — but not for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Not yet, at least!

While Taylor’s longtime pal Selena Gomez is saying “I do” to Benny Blanco this weekend just outside Santa Barbara in what’s shaping up to be one of the most A-list-packed events of the year, a key plus-one won’t be making the cut. And no, it’s not by choice. Not according to one key insider, that is.

Word on the Montecito mansion grapevine is that Swift will be attending Selena’s wedding solo — despite her recent engagement to NFL hunk Kelce. That’s right. Swift, queen of the girl squad and unofficial maid of honor at every celebrity event, will be rolling up to bestie Selena’s ultra-exclusive, security-cloaked nuptials without her Super Bowl champion fiancé.

But why?? Well, blame it on the fall football schedule! An insider told DailyMail.com:

“Taylor is planning to attend but she’ll probably be going solo as Travis has a game in Kansas the next day. That’s all still under discussion.”

Unless Travis Kelce plans to teleport from Santa Barbara to Arrowhead Stadium overnight (spoiler: he won’t!), he’s sitting this one out. He’s got business to attend to in KC this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens! And some might say he really needs to buckle down on the gridiron this time around.

Meanwhile, Selena is playing it cool and classic, opting for a private estate in Montecito and locking things down tighter than the vault at Taylor’s recording sessions. With Mindy Weiss (the same event planner behind Kardashian extravaganzas) at the helm, this wedding is peak Hollywood hush-hush. Even the caterers are being kept in the dark until go-time. No, seriously. The insider explained:

“Even caterers won’t be told until Saturday. They will be preparing food elsewhere then bring it in last minute. All other deliveries will be on the same schedule as the caterers.”

Wow!

As you’ll no doubt recall, Selena and the 37-year-old got engaged back in December, and now they are reportedly sparing no expense when it comes to getting hitched. Guests will be partying at a tented compound in Montecito, with accommodations at the ritzy El Encanto resort, where rooms start at $1,000 per night.

The guest list is something, too. Paris Hilton has been invited. And Meryl Streep was originally “planning to attend but told Selena she now won’t be able to,” according to a source in that DM report. But don’t worry! The 33-year-old’s Only Murders In The Building besties Martin Short and Steve Martin are in. As for the afterparty? Snoop Dogg will be on hand to keep the vibes rolling. Yes, really. Loves it!!

What do U make of Travis likely skipping out on the event?! Share your reactions in the comments (below)…

