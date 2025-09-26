How Taylor Swift Is Being EXTRA Safe During Selena Gomez's Wedding!

Taylor Swift wouldn’t miss her bestie Selena Gomez‘s wedding for the world — but she will be taking extra precautions this weekend…

Selena is set to tie the knot to Benny Blanco in Montecito, California, this weekend! While the Fortnight artist is expected to attend the secretive ceremony, she won’t be taking any chances. Tay will be staying in a private rental home near the festivities rather than booking a hotel room, according to a source for Page Six on Friday.

This is due to security reasons, the insider shared:

“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public. Her security team feels it’s better than a hotel.”

Taylor has been under enhanced security ever since Charlie Kirk‘s death and an alleged uptick of threats. She was already getting threats before, too. Plus now her stalker has also reportedly gone MIA, sparking concerns.

Selena and Benny had hoped to keep everything top secret, but many deets leaked anyway. Per The US Sun sources, the wedding’s taking place at a private estate in Santa Barbara, and guests will be staying at the El Encanto hotel. It makes total sense why Tay got her own more private and secure place now that everyone knows where the celebs will be.

We hope her attendance goes off without a hitch so the besties can celebrate with peace of mind! So far, it’s unclear if Travis Kelce will be joining due to his Kansas City Chiefs‘ Sunday game, but we’ll see!

