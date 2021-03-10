Selena Gomez Is Quitting Music Because Y'all Don't Take Her Seriously

Could Selena Gomez be done with music? It sounds like early retirement from being a pop star is right around the corner for the 28-year-old. And it’s not out of nowhere.

In her brand new Vogue cover issue (check out that cover shot below!), the Wolves singer says discontent with where her music career ended up has been building for a while — and it’s just about driven her to the point of quitting the business entirely.

Related: Justin Bieber Calls Out ‘Sad’ Selena Fan For Attack On Hailey!

She complained surprisingly candidly:

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?'”

Wow! Selena is on the eve of her first fully Spanish language release, an EP called Revelación, which will be available to buy on Friday, March 12. Led by singles Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro and De Una Vez, each of which racked up over 60 million views on YouTube in their first month, the album promises to be a big hit.

But popularity just isn’t doing it for Selenita. Even the multi-platinum Love You To Love Me apparently didn’t get gurl the respect she was looking for. She opined:

“Lose You to Love Me I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Whoa. That’s a big statement! And a pretty serious ultimatum. It’s not enough that her fans love her, she wants to try something different enough that critics take note, too? 2020’s Rare has a 76 on Metacritic. It’s not raves, but it’s overall positive. Is it not enough “for some people”? Or not enough for Selena??

The pop star must realize how big what she’s saying is… as she notes afterward to the interviewer:

“I need to be careful.”

But she seems to be serious. The multi-hyphenate is already thinking about how she’s going to divide her time differently in the future, spending more time producing and giving herself “a real shot at acting.”

Hmm. One could argue Selena’s acting is the area in which she’s found the least success critically. Back on Metacritic, her career average is a disappointing 48 — with just Spring Breakers and her cameo in The Big Short pulling up the score. Her most recent credits are the near-universally panned Doolittle and the, ahem, troubled (and largely unseen in the US) Woody Allen movie A Rainy Day In New York.

But hey, if putting more focus into that career gives it the shot in the arm it needs, maybe it’s the right call? She does have an upcoming Hulu comedy series called Only Murders in the Building. It’s certainly not too late to change the direction of her entire career, right?

What do YOU think of Selena retiring from music by the time she’s 30??

[Image via WENN/Instar/Selena Gomez/YouTube.]