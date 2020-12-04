Justin Bieber Calls Out 'Sad' Selena Gomez Fan For Orchestrating An Attack On Hailey Bieber!

Justin Bieber has had it with Selena Gomez fanatics coming for his wife!

The pop superstar took to Instagram to scold a woman, whom he described as a “sad excuse of a human,” for attempting to organize an Instagram Live attack on Hailey Bieber with other Jelena devotees.

In the fan’s video, which the Yummy singer also posted, she told her followers to “f**king bombard” Hailey and Justin’s scheduled IG Live Q&A this Thursday with comments about “Jelena” and “how Selena is better.” She cried:

“Go after her, please. Let’s all go after her.”

Yeesh… not a healthy use of time, if you ask us.

In his Stories, Justin went on to chastise the unidentified woman, writing:

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day. It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in the world. It is not right.”

You can say that again, Biebs! Also, we think it’s safe to say Selena would NOT want her fans to spew hate in her name.

Thankfully, the 26-year-old is taking the high road. He explained:

“I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feels small. The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT.. life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real JOY.”

You can read JB’s full response (below):

For her part, Hailey shared the same sentiments on her IG Story while making sure to express empathy for the Selena admirer. She wrote:

“I usually stay quiet and don’t acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental (sic). But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad. I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior… I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!! Wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!”

Such a great response — but sadly, by this point, Hailey’s a pro at responding to hate from Selenators.

We hope Selly’s fans take the singer’s own advice and start killing ’em with kindness instead!

