Benny Blanco Wants Marriage & Kids With Selena Gomez -- But Maybe Not In That Order!

Benny Blanco has quite the future planned out with Selena Gomez!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, the music producer opened up about his relationship with the Only Murders in the Building star. He couldn’t help but gush while talking about what a busy and successful woman she is:

“She’s truly just, like, my best friend. We laugh all f**king day, she inspires me. I get home from work, I think I had a good day, I’m like, ‘What did you do?’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, I just filmed this thing with Meryl Streep and then, like, I went to a fundraiser, and now I’m, like, recording,’ and my day sounds like s**t every day compared to hers.”

Awww! That’s so sweet! And hilarious! He loves her so much. And aren’t those just the BEST kind of relationships?? Where you truly feel like best friends? We love that for them!

But being that the lovebirds are both so busy, Howard surmised there’s “no room for kids” in Benny’s life… But his response may surprise you! He dished:

“What do you mean? I want to have — that’s like my next goal on the box. I have a lot of kids, I’ve got a lot of nephews. Yeah, it’s my thing, I love being around kids.”

OMG! The “next goal”?! Like, before marriage, even?? What, are they trying to catch up with Hailey and Justin Bieber? JK, Lolz!

On the marriage note, Howard asked when the 36-year-old is going to propose as they’re coming up on their one-year anniversary. He sweetly responded:

“When I look at her, I do say, I’m always like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

Awww!

The talk show host said he predicts marriage in their future, to which Benny agreed, “You and me both.” But as for if he has a ring, he joked:

“I don’t have anything, I don’t have shoes on. I’ve got to get my act together.”

HA! Watch (below):

Do you picture Selena and Benny getting married and having kids, Perezcious readers?? Even if it’s not in that order? Selena sure sounds ready! A source told Us Weekly recently:

“She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page.”

Wow! Sounds like they’re well on their way! Let us know what YOU think down in the comments!

