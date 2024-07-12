Harry Styles Has A New Girlfriend -- Who ISN'T Famous!

Harry Styles is dating… a normie?!

According to the latest Deux U podcast on Thursday, the One Direction member has quickly moved on following his split from Taylor Russell, and this time he’s dating a regular person! Ya know, someone who is not famous. Like, at all!

The rumors first surfaced in an Italian outlet. Apparently, the Watermelon Sugar crooner has been hooking up with a local girl in Tuscany, and they’ve been seen a ton together (though there is no photo evidence yet). DeuxMoi didn’t have any additional details to share, but she noted that a “very, very reliable” source confirmed the report. Wow! This is like every fan fiction writer’s wildest dream. LOLz!

Related: In Shocking Twist, Zayn Malik Now Wants A One Direction Reunion: REPORT

There’s no word yet on how long this fling has been going on, but Harry and Taylor broke up in May after 14 months of dating. It was kinda a shocker considering they’d gotten pretty serious. Sources even claimed the pop star was ready to start a family with the Canadian actress! But it all changed after a trip to Japan in April, a US Sun insider dished:

“Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart.”

Apparently, their connection had “become strained” mostly because of long-distance challenges. Sux! Obviously, with his hectic schedule, this is bound to affect a ton of the Grammy winner’s romances! But for now, it seems like he might have it a little easier with his new Italian girl since, per DailyMail.com sources, he reportedly owns a home in Rome. And he’s been spending a ton of time there since the split! That helps!

Thoughts?! Did YOU expect Harry to date a civilian after high profile relationships with Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Harry Styles/YouTube]