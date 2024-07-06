Selena Gomez's 4th Of July PDA Pic With Benny Blanco Might Make You Sweat!

For Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, the fireworks weren’t just in the sky on the 4th of July!

On Instagram Thursday, the ever loved-up couple took another opportunity to show some PDA to the world in an adorable pic. In Selly’s Stories, she posted the precious snap of the pair of them in matching white outfits near a patio table looking SO happy! The singer has a big smile on her face as she sits relaxed in a chair while her man stands behind her and wraps his arms around her from behind. She’s got her hands on his shoulders, while his hands are in a more inappropriate location as he cops a feel.

Classic Benny! LOLz! What can we say? He loves his lady!

Ch-ch-check out the pic (below):

So intimate!

Of course, even with the hand on the boob, this is actually a tamer pic for these two! The Love On singer and the record producer have been known to never shy away from posting a spicy pic. Every time we see them it’s like they just can’t keep their hands off each other — further proving that they’re just so in love with each other!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]