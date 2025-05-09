Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds To Benny Blanco Cheating Rumors With THIS New Photo! LOOK!

Selena Gomez appears to be responding to those cheating rumors!

Late last month, fans noticed the Slow Down singer unfollowed her longtime friend and former assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, on Instagram, leading many to think they had a falling out. Over what? The pair didn’t say, but the rumor going around online is that it involves Selena’s fiancé, Benny Blanco. You see, Theresa creates content for OnlyFans, and a fan claimed the music producer subscribed to it! Selly allegedly found out and unfollowed her pal on the ‘gram. Adding fuel to the speculation? Social media users then realized Benny and Theresa also hang out together frequently — without the Only Murders in the Building star.

Take this with a grain of salt, of course. There is no way to prove anything. However, it’s not a good look for Benny — if everything is true. He and Theresa haven’t addressed the allegations yet, but the 32-year-old actress just did with one simple pic!

On Wednesday, Selena took to Instagram to post a “lil blast from the past” since she was “ lying horizontal” and “reminiscing bout some memories.” She dropped a bunch of pictures with several friends from over the years, including a framed photo of her bestie Taylor Swift! And guess who else made an appearance? Theresa! Check it out (below):

Whoa!

What does this mean? Should we take it as a sign that none of the rumors are true? She and Benny appear to be going strong still. But what about her and Theresa? Is everything good between them? And if Selena and Theresa have no beef, then why the unfollow? Girl, we need more than just a photo now! LOLz! You can see her entire post (below):

