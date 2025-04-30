Selena Gomez UNFOLLOWED Longtime Girlfriend After Rumors Benny Blanco Subscribed To Her OnlyFans!

Selena Gomez is following one less person on Instagram…

This week, an eagle-eyed fan noticed the Only Murders in the Building star no longer follows one of her longtime best friends. (Swifties don’t panic! It’s not Taylor Swift! She’s got other BFF probz at the moment!)

No, Selena stopped following old friend Theresa Marie Mingus! Take a look (below):

You may recognize Theresa. The two met in 2014 when she started working as Selena’s assistant, and they became close. But now, it looks like Selly is done with Theresa! Why? Neither of them addressed the situation. At this time, Theresa hasn’t even hit the unfollow button on the Wolves singer… yet. The last time the pop star was featured on Theresa’s social media was on March 10, and things looked great between them. They were all smiles and cozied up for the photo. Check it out (below):

So, what’s happened since then? It’s messy, y’all!

Word on the street is it has something to do with Selena’s fiancé, Benny Blanco! Apparently Theresa is making some dough with an OnlyFans account. And a fan claimed Benny was subscribed to it! Awkward, right?! And the s**t hit the fan when Selena found out! And that’s why she unfollowed her pal!

Whoa.

We have no way of knowing if that’s true, but if so… damn. But it’s not all either.

The same social media user also dug some more and found evidence Benny and Theresa hang out a lot together — without Selena. Take this video posted by Harry Daniels on TikTok, for instance. For those who don’t know, he’s the guy who approaches celebrities and sings their songs to them. It’s totally cringe, but that’s beside the point. He may have unknowingly caught something scandalous going on between Benny and Theresa!

In a video posted on March 24, Harry bombarded the 37-year-old songwriter, singing Selena’s track Same Old Love. But the woman he was out to dinner with was NOT Selly! Supposedly, that person was Theresa — though you don’t see her face. Watch (below):

Another video posted by Benny shows him and Theresa together again, and Selena is nowhere to be found. However, they promoted her new song Talk.

So, the running theory is that Benny and Theresa got too close, and he started to pay for her content on the adult site. Selena caught him and felt betrayed, and it led to a falling out. And that’s why she unfollowed her friend.

Of course, take the rumors with a grain of salt. There’s no proof of any of this. But you know the rule in relationships… Where there’s smoke… there’s not necessarily fire, but it’s good to have an extinguisher on hand, you know what we mean?

But at this time, it doesn’t look like anything has changed in Selena’s relationship. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum still follows Benny on IG. So does Theresa, FYI!

Look, we hope this is only a wild fan rumor, and there’s another reason for the unfollow that doesn’t involve a Benny Blanco cheating scandal! However, if fans are right, damn… Just when we all thought Selena finally found a great guy!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

