Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Wedding Details Are TOP SECRET! The Guests Don't Even Know Where It's Happening!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t taking ANY chances when it comes to their fairytale wedding!

After their wedding details got leaked earlier this year following their bombshell engagement news, it seems like these two are making SURE nothing like that happens again. According to source spilling to TMZ on Friday, the wedding is happening at the end of September somewhere in the Montecito area of California — somewhere TOP SECRET!

It’s not even one of the really nice hotels there, that’s not secure enough. Sources told the outlet the couple rented a private estate!

The insider claimed that everything is so top secret that not even their own guests know where the wedding is going to be happening! So people like their besties Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are just going to have to wait until they get there — because all their guests will be shuttled from a first location in Montecito to the actual venue. We’re like one step away from blindfolding them! LOLz!

Seriously though, this is smart thinking, considering how easy word gets around in El Lay! Someone tells their assistant to make the travel plans, they spill it to the tabloids, etc etc. Now they can’t even leak it by accident!

What do U think about this big secret plan, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

