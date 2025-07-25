Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco 'Fuming' Wedding Details Got Leaked -- Will They Change Plans?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are NOT happy right now!!

As we previously reported, the couple were said to have been planning a two-day event celebrating their nuptials in Beverly Hills later this year. A source told DailyMail.com at the time it’s going to be a family affair, with some of their A-list celeb friends making the guest list — yes, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

A second source even said they were planning to have the romantic ceremony THIS fall, to be opposite of award season for their famous friends to attend! It sounds like the perfect plan! Or it was… But the bride and groom are reportedly pretty upset their ideas got leaked…

Related: How Benny Avoided A Few Of Selena’s ‘Almost-Sabotages’

On Friday, a source told DailyMail.com:

“Selena and Benny are fuming their wedding plans have been leaked.”

Oh no…

Continuing, the insider said they’re so mad, they even considered changing the whole wedding:

“If it wasn’t just two months away they’d think about changing the celebrations, but that’s an impossible task and they don’t want to delay the wedding and find a new location. Instead, they’re doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible.”

It’s understandable! We mean, with such a high-profile couple and all their celeb pals in one place, security is an important issue to address.

A second source added:

“Security for Selena’s wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, many of the guests will be too … She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present.”

The leak has really made Selena’s “anxiety” worse, too, sadly:

“The main paranoia that Selena has is that she wants this to be her only wedding ever. She has anxiety, and the details leaking was difficult, but now they just have to move forward and not let it consume them.”

Aww… We hate to hear that. We hope, despite the leaks, Benny and Selly G are able to have the best (and safest) day of their lives.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Architectural Digest/YouTube]