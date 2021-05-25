Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Caught Dancing On ADORABLE Double Date With Miles Teller And His Wife In Hawaii!

From on-screen lovers to off-screen besties!

Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers were recently caught on camera enjoying what appeared to be a fun double date with her former co-star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry! The couples were spotted dancing at a restaurant in Hawaii, where they’re apparently on vacation together!

The festivities went down on Saturday night at a Kapalua restaurant, according to musician Akoni, who captured the duos singing along to his performance and cuddling. In a new Instagram video posted by Akoni, The Spectacular Now leads were the perfect partygoers, even requesting songs and taking center stage with the artist! Ch-ch-check Shailene belt out Shallow (below)!

Related: Shailene & Aaron Are All Cuddled Up In Rare Outing Pic!

???? | Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller dancing and singing karaoke in Hawaii. (video by aloha.akoni on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BotArmbDv5 — Shailene Woodley Updates (@PlanetShailene) May 24, 2021

AH-mazing!!

It’s unclear how long the Divergent alumni plan to vacation together, but they certainly looked relaxed in the vid! Akoni even spilled to TMZ Sports that they were there for two hours! Given that the NFL star is currently making headlines for battling it out over a new contract with the Green Bay Packers, the artist dished:

“He seemed like he was in a good place. He seemed happy, which was good.”

Two days later, the quarterback was supposed to turn up to Lambeau Field in Wisconsin for a day of organized team activities, but he was a no show. Last month, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the California native was feeling “disgruntled” with the org — to the point he “does not want to return to the team.” So, it’s unclear what the 37-year-old’s absence at the event means. Perhaps he and his fiancée are still in Hawaii singing with their new bud Akoni!

Related: Kim Kardashian Claims She’s ‘Not Responsible’ For Domestic Staff Lawsuit

Or he could be actively pursing other gigs, like his dream to become a permanent host for Jeopardy!. Just weeks ago, he made his debut as a temporary host of the legendary show, earning a rare public shout-out from his lady online! The freshly engaged couple, who only announced the happy news a week after we caught wind of their romance, were clearly overjoyed with his TV appearance since they livestreamed the premiere! See them be adorable as ever (below)!

Good to see things seem to be headed in the right direction ahead of their wedding!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you love that Woodley and Teller are still friends?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sheri Determan/Patricia Schlein/Ivan Nikolov/WENN]