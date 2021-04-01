Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are All Cuddled Up In Rare Outing Pic!

After months of keeping their coupling a secret, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have finally flaunted their romance on social media. And they look so happy in love!

In the new pic posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the engaged couple were posing with the Best Cafe and Bar staff in Hot Springs, Arkansas. They appeared in the left corner dressed in black, showing some PDA for the first time. The Green Bay Packers quarterback held onto Woodley from behind as the pair clasped their hands over the actress’s shoulder. The cafe wrote in the photo’s caption:

“Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Still Wants More Kids After Pregnancy Loss

Ch-ch-check out the rare public appearance (below):

So cute!

As you may recall, the NFL star dropped the engagement bomb while accepting the league’s MVP title earlier this year. Woodley later confirmed they’d been prepping to tie the knot for a while in an February interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we’re like, yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while. Yeah, we got engaged a while ago.”

She continued:

“It’s been — he’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living. I never thought as a little girl, ‘yeah. I’m going to marry someone who throws balls, yeah!’”

Now that we’ve had a taste, does anyone else hope we get some more snapshots of this duo?!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN & FayesVision/WENN]