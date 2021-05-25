Kim Kardashian Claims She's 'Not Responsible' For Domestic Staff Lawsuit -- Here's Her Reasoning

Kim Kardashian‘s reps are working overtime trying to do damage control on that new lawsuit she’s facing from her domestic staff!

As we previously reported, Kim and estranged husband Kanye West‘s household staff has been up in arms over multiple issues, including allegations of failure to pay wages, provide meal breaks, and cover necessary expenses. But according to Kim’s team in a new media onslaught today, things may not be quite as they seem…

According to new legal docs first obtained by TMZ on Monday afternoon, seven staffers who claim they worked for the KKW Beauty CEO at her Hidden Hills home are suing. In the suit, they allege they were treated as independent contractors and screwed out of full-time employee benefits despite being told upon hire that they would be full-time employees.

In the lawsuit, workers allege they weren’t given pay stubs, and they weren’t paid on a regular schedule. Furthermore, they were apparently not given meal or rest breaks, they claim, nor were they properly reimbursed for expenses incurred while buying cleaning and maintenance supplies for the home. The workers also allege that they were never provided a system to record their hours, and thus were not paid for all of their time worked — including what they claim is considerable overtime.

One employee also alleges he was fired after he asked about his employee rights as well as those of his son — who he says was only 16 years old at the time, but worked more than the maximum hours allowed for a minor child based on California’s labor laws.

A rep for Kim has an interesting counter-argument, though: according to the reality TV star’s team, if the accusations are true, those are issues to be resolved between the workers and their company, and not the client (Kim) who merely hired the company to staff things for her.

That is, Kim’s team claims she simply hired a third-party vendor to provide staffers to do the aforementioned maintenance, cleaning, and staffing services. Then, the A-lister simply pays the bill due to the company as her vendor without worrying about the specifics of how the vendor themselves were paying and/or treating their employees.

The rep gave a statement about the issue to TMZ, explaining their side of things (below):

“[Kim] is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

We’ll see if it works — that is, if the suit winds up being re-filed against this third-party vendor or not. Or perhaps the workers are on target this time with their focus on Kim!

One thing is for certain here: the mom of four definitely knows a few good lawyers if this thing ever winds up in court!

