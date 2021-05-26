Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Are 'Soulmates'?! Miles Teller's Wife Shares AMAZING Look At Hawaii Vacation!

Love is in the air!

Fans just got a rare look at Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers‘ engagement, courtesy of Miles Teller’s wife. Keleigh Sperry just shared some amazing photos from the couples’ romantic getaway in Hawaii — and some relationship insight to boot!

While over the weekend the Hollywood A-listers were caught dancing and singing in a restaurant, they’ve taken the party outdoors this time. In the photo series (below), The Spectacular Now co-stars and their respective partners can be seen hiking and swimming in the tropical destination! Sperry captioned the post:

“ponds with soulmates”

Awww! It’s one thing for her to refer to her marriage as OTP, it’s another to see it in someone else!

She also noted that they had “the best day of hiking these pools.” By the looks of it, they certainly did! The pictures are gorgeous — both the sexy celebs AND the paradise they’re in. LOLz! Check out the snapshots (below)!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was even caught jamming out to Taylor Swift. HAH!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Doesn’t the newly engaged couple look so cute together? Let us know in the comments (below)!

