Shakira Accidentally Revealed Rihanna’s Pregnancy Before Met Gala Moment!

It looks like Shakira accidentally spilled the beans about Rihanna’s pregnancy!

As celebrities walked the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala on Monday night, photographer Miles Diggs revealed the Diamonds singer is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky! He dropped a stunning picture of RiRi showing off her baby bump while walking on the streets of New York in the middle of a rainstorm to Instagram! Take a look (below):

Related: Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Skipped Met Gala 2025 — Despite Snagging Invites!

However, the pics may not have been how some folks first heard the shocking news! It turns out Shakira revealed her former collaborator’s big secret during an interview on the gala red carpet! Oh no! While speaking with NBC Los Angeles, the 48-year-old songstress was asked who she was most excited to see at the event, and she said:

“Rihanna! I want to see her. I want to see her so bad, and I just heard the news too.”

Clearly, the reporter had no idea what Shakira was talking about because the Hips Don’t Lie artist then had to elaborate:

“She’s pregnant.”

Immediately, Shakira looked horrified and threw her hands up to her face as she realized she wasn’t supposed to say a word about the secret! She went on to ask:

“Am I not supposed to say that?”

Ha! No, girl! The Grammy winner didn’t say anything else! She just laughed before walking away to the next interview! Watch the awkward moment (below):

Singer Shakira shares she’s most excited to see Rihanna at the Met Gala.https://t.co/tqqBDhNFEW #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZUOUs8h9i6 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 6, 2025

Obviously, this was just an accident! Shakira was excited for her friend and couldn’t contain it! But if Rihanna has any more kids in the future, we bet she won’t make the same mistake again! LOLz! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]