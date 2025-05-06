Why Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Skipped Met Gala 2025 -- Despite Snagging Invites! 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still waiting on their perfect red carpet debut.

Despite snagging invitations to the prestigious Met Gala on Monday night in New York City, the couple was nowhere to be seen. According to TMZ on Monday, the NFL star and singer couldn’t make it to fashion’s biggest night due to their busy schedules.

We know what you’re thinking, what schedules? Haven’t they been in low-key vacation mode for weeks? Well, yes. They’ve been enjoying much-needed downtime together, but Trav has started started to appear more publicly lately, including enjoying a boys’ trip to Vegas last month and earlier this week in the Big Apple during a photoshoot.

And we all know the songwriter’s probably busy working on a new masterpiece, too! She’s always got something up her sleeve. We can understand why coming out of hiding for this might not have been a priority as she enjoys her privacy these days.

Regardless of the invite, it’s not too surprising the Anti-Hero artist wasn’t at the Gala. While she’s been many times in the past, her last appearance was in 2016. She also hasn’t walked the red carpet with a boyfriend since the 2008 VMAs with Joe Jonas. Meanwhile, Travis has not attended the event before. So, yeah, had they turned up it would have been a freaking big deal — but we get why they didn’t!

Reactions? Would U have liked to see them at the Met Gala??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]