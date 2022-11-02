Shakira Bashed For Reportedly Cutting In Line At Halloween Event With Kids!

Shakira was dishing out tricks this Halloween, apparently!

According to several Spanish news sources, the Hips Don’t Lie singer pissed off a lot of parents when she and her children skipped a 90-minute long line for a Halloween attraction. Journalist Silvia Taulés, who is a reporter for the local outlet Socialité, revealed the family jumped to the front of the queue at the BouBous’ Halloween Hunt party in Barcelona on Sunday — while others had to wait for over an hour!

The eyewitness explained Shakira, her two kids, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, and her security guards came out of nowhere and cut the line, saying in this English translation:

“They began to separate everyone, and Shakira appeared with her children and two security agents and they sneaked in. Despite people crying out, Shakira doesn’t flinch. The organization said that they let in whoever they wanted.”

The witness continued:

“The attitude is what horrifies all the attendees. Everyone was outraged, because it is a very crappy image.”

Apparently, some families were SO upset, they pledged to stop following the artist because of this! Oof!

Obviously, celebrities often get extra perks at venues, so skipping the line probably isn’t all that new of an experience for the musician or her kids, but we can understand why parents would have been upset! She could have waited her turn like everyone else. David Beckham just proved it’s possible. LOLz!

Fed up with the singer, Silvia called her out, claiming it was a poor parenting move, arguing:

“What kind of example is that for her kids? That from such a young age, they learn that they can cut in front of everyone when it’s not necessary.”

The reporter even blasted the star on social media when she posted a photo (HERE) that appears to show the Super Bowl halftime performer at the venue with her children as the group was being let into the attraction. The bitter journalist captioned it:

“The face that remains when @shakira sneaks up on you after almost an hour of waiting”

In the singer’s defense, the hosts of the event, the BousBous family, actually promoted her appearance at their festivities, sharing this vlog (below) on YouTube! So, it’s not like she was a regular guest…

You can get a better look at Shakira, who was dressed as a cheerleader for her kids:

Cute!

Shakira has yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment. This latest backlash comes amid an already stressful time for the artist. Earlier this year, she split from her partner Gerard Piqué amid cheating allegations. He is now in a relationship with a 23-year-old public relations student, Clara Chia Marti.

Meanwhile, the Zootopia star is also facing a serious court battle! Spanish prosecutors charged the vocalist in 2018 with failing to pay roughly $13.9 million in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She has not accepted a deal offered by authorities and is instead insisting upon a trial, which has yet to be set. So, she’s facing enough scares in her life! It’s no wonder she just wanted to go out and have a fun time on Halloween with her kids… But what do U think about the controversy? Was it rude of her to skip the line? Sound OFF (below)!

