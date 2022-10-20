Shakira Shades Ex Gerard Piqué In Violent New Music Video: 'You Left Me Because Of Your Narcissism'

Damn! Shakira is channeling her anger and heartbreak in the music video for her new single Monotonía!

The song, featuring Ozuna, dropped on Wednesday, along with a fiery new music video — both of which fans think heavily reference her ex Gerard Piqué! This comes just months after their dramatic breakup in June amid allegations he cheated. They had been together for 11 years and share two young boys, so it was a devastating split! And it’s safe to say the controversy literally made her feel like her heart had been torn out of her chest!

Related: Love Is Blind’s Nick Says He & Danielle Don’t Speak Anymore!

The song, which translates to Monotony in English, kicks off with the Colombian singer describing an ex who is as “cold as Christmas,” saying in Spanish:

“It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

Suggesting the soccer star gave her no other option but to call off their relationship, she continued:

“It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite.”

Yeesh! The 45-year-old wasn’t done seemingly shading the athlete, adding:

“You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be. Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn’t give even half. I know I gave more than you.”

Yowza!

In the very intense (and a bit violent) music video, a very teary-eyed Shakira is seen walking the aisle of a grocery store when a man comes up to her with a BAZOOKA and shoots her through the chest! Damn!!! The man, fans now believe, was supposed to represent Gerard since he was wearing the same outfit the star did while appearing in Shakira’s 2017 music video for Me Enamoré. Take a look at the comparison (below):

Yup, seems like a dig to us!

Related: Olivia Wilde Purportedly Shares THE Salad Dressing Recipe!!

The new music video went on to symbolize Shakira’s deep heartbreak as she carried on walking through the streets with her bloody heart in her hands. Just like the sneak peek she revealed on Instagram earlier this month, a man then comes along and stomps on the organ! Yikes! Determined not to let this happen to her again, Shakira places her heart in a safety deposit box and locks it away at the end of the video. The lyrics say:

“Don’t repeat the movie again, I’ve already watched it. I love you but I love myself more.”

Awww! Such an impactful representation of the pain she’s been dealing with these last few months!! Check out the new video (below)!

So sad!

This isn’t the first time the singer’s slammed her ex in her music, and we doubt it will be the last at this rate! She first appeared to jab him in Te Felicito (I Congratulate You), which came out just around the time of his cheating scandal.

In an interview with Elle magazine last month, the musician was asked if the song had any connection to her ex. Shakira slyly replied:

“I can only say that either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”

This visual representation of the breakup is bound to ruffle some feathers for Shakira, though! The couple is still trying to hash out the details of their split, especially as it pertains to their children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. They were even spotted outside a law firm recently. Hopefully, this doesn’t make their feud worse. Reactions?!

[Image via Gerard Piqué/Instagram & Shakira/YouTube]