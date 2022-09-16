David Beckham Waited In Line HOW LONG To See Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin?!

David Beckham was determined to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II — no matter how long it would take.

The 47-year-old soccer icon joined thousands of mourners to say goodbye to the late monarch on Friday while she is lying in state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday. However, you’ll never guess how long David waited to see Queen Elizabeth one last time.

The athlete reportedly joined the queue at 2 a.m. local time, standing in line for almost 14 HOURS with the rest of the public! Whoa. We really respect that he didn’t try to use his celeb status to cut the line or anything!

When he finally made his way inside, Becks became overcome with emotion, wiping away tears as he walked by Her Majesty’s coffin. You can see the emotional moment (below):

David Beckham pays tribute to the Queen at Westminster Hall. He appeared emotional as he wiped away tears as he approached the monarch's coffin. Latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a ???? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Zyz5UPGEi2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 16, 2022

Before heading into Westminster Hall, David spoke with ITV from the line to explain why he felt it was so important to wait and pay his respects to the Queen. He explained:

“I grew up in a household of royalists, and I was brought up that way, so if my grandparents would have been here today, I know that they would have wanted to be here. So I’m here on their behalf and on behalf of my family and obviously just to celebrate with everybody else here.”

The Manchester United alum, who met the 96-year-old royal multiple times during his soccer career, continued:

“This day was always going to be difficult. It’s difficult for the nation. It’s difficult for everyone around the world because I think everyone is feeling it. Our thoughts are with the family and with everybody here today.”

David Beckham just told @itvnews at 2pm that he joined the #QueueForTheQueen at 2am. pic.twitter.com/43AxWdxB0k — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 16, 2022

