Shakira Demands All Eyes At The 2025 Met Gala!

Shakira, Shakira, baby!
The Colombian pop superstar has graced the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in bubble gum pink Atelier Prabal Gurung! And is DEMANDING all eyes!
Her sprawling gown features elegant cutouts draping down her svelte figure in the front and a dramatic train in the back! See (below):
SHAKIRA! SHAKIRA! ???? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mROWO6EO0X
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 6, 2025
Is it just us or is she giving Glinda?? Since Ariana Grande isn’t there, someone had to do it!
Thoughts?
