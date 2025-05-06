Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Shakira

Shakira Demands All Eyes At The 2025 Met Gala!

Shakira Met Gala Red Carpet 2025

Shakira, Shakira, baby!

The Colombian pop superstar has graced the 2025 Met Gala red carpet in bubble gum pink Atelier Prabal Gurung! And is DEMANDING all eyes!

Related: Charli XCX Is Ready To Take Flight In Feathers At The 2025 Met Gala!

Her sprawling gown features elegant cutouts draping down her svelte figure in the front and a dramatic train in the back! See (below):

Is it just us or is she giving Glinda?? Since Ariana Grande isn’t there, someone had to do it!

Thoughts?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 18:17pm PDT

Share This