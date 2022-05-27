Shanna Moakler Is Auctioning Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker DAYS After Kravis Wedding! LOLz!

Hey! Why not? Get that money!

Of course, this might really be telling us how she’s feeling about Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s nuptials!

On Friday, Shanna Moakler announced she is auctioning off the ring Travis once proposed to her with! The model has teamed up with Worthy to sell her gorgeous ring, which includes a diamond-encrusted band and a large, solitaire stone. The starting price was set for $51,000 — though it’s already been bid on seven times (as of this writing) and is currently going for $64,241. The OnlyFans star is hoping to earn even more than that, she told Us Weekly:

“I’m hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K.”

Bidders have until May 31st to try and buy the unique piece of jewelry.

Now, obviously, the timing of this couldn’t be more eye-catching. Her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2008, just tied the knot with The Kardashians star in a big Italian wedding on Sunday. On why she suddenly decided to place the ring up for auction, Shanna explained:

“I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring. However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”

Bring someone else happiness and her some cha-ching!!

Check out a peek at the rock up for grabs (below)! You can also get an even more in-depth look and place a bid HERE — if you’ve got that kind of money laying around!

Wow! Can you believe she’s selling it?! And what about this timing? Sound OFF (below)!

