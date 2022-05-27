WHAT?? Jana Kramer Allegedly Had An Affair With DWTS Partner Gleb Savchenko?!

Could Jana Kramer have allegedly engaged in some extracurricular romantic activities during her past run on Dancing With The Stars?!

New reporting on Thursday makes that jaw-dropping claim, at least. Multiple sources are claiming that the 38-year-old country music crooner supposedly hooked up with Gleb Savchenko while she and the pro dancer were filming season 23 of DWTS together way back in 2016!

Holy s**t!!!

According to a report published by Us Weekly, insiders are claiming that Jana, who was separated at the time from her now-ex-husband Mike Caussin, and the 38-year-old Savchenko, who was married at the time to Elena Samodanova, reportedly “hooked up while filming” as dance partners for the hit reality TV competition series. Jeez!!

Related: Jana Opens Up About What Really Happened Between Her And Jay Cutler!

Of course, Savchenko allegedly has his own sordid history with affairs — at least, according to his now-ex-wife Samodanova. Perezcious readers will recall that the couple, who share two daughters, split back in November of 2020 after she claimed the professional dancer had supposedly been unfaithful during their marriage.

In December of that year, Samodanova’s rep laid it all out there (without naming names!), saying:

“It’s no secret that Gleb has had affairs with former dance partners — and who knows who else.”

Former dance partners?! Like… Jana?!?!

Gleb denied things at the time, but later reporting centered on TV star Lisa Vanderpump supposedly having an “emotional affair” with the dancer during her run on the world-famous show. Then, infamously, real estate TV personality Chrishell Stause allegedly becoming a “homewrecker” herself while dancing with Gleb. And now this?!

While the mag is mum on any more details around the alleged hookup, Kramer has copped to indiscretions of her own in past relationships. These old DWTS allegations from 2016 supposedly occurred while her now-ex-husband Caussin was seeking treatment for sex addiction — undoubtedly a painful period in the Michigan native’s life.

And in the former couple’s 2020 book The Good Fight, Jana admitted to her own “flings and flirts” amid their drawn-out split, at one point writing:

“I never truly thought I did anything wrong. Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too.”

Hmmm…

Amid all this, we’re still reeling from the latest Kramer-related news of the last few days, which centers on her failed relationship with Ian Schinelli. As Perezcious readers will recall, Schinelli slammed Jana in a jaw-dropping interview that was released earlier this week, roughly a month after their six-month relationship came to an abrupt end.

Related: Jana Shares Photos Of Heartbroken Moment Her Divorce Became Official

But in addition to all he had to say a few days ago, Ian also spoke to Us Weekly about these new allegations concerning Jana and Gleb!

In a newly-released and very fiery accusation, the former Navy Seal claimed:

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab. She slept with Gleb. She justified it saying, ‘we were legally separated.’ She even tried to meet up with Gleb while we were dating. He was doing a show in Nashville and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him. I said, ‘as long as there was nothing there anymore,’ and she said, ‘no.’ She never went and said it was out of respect for me.”

Whoa!!

Now, for what it’s worth, Jana has already come out with her own VERY strong denial about some of Ian’s recent comments. So it’s clear these two exes are still at each others’ throats with all this, and there’s a lot of emotionally-charged, back-and-forth s**t to sift through.

Still, this new hookup report is really something! Looking beyond Schinelli’s claims, what do U make about these Gleb Savchenko allegations, Perezcious readers?? Think there’s anything to them?

We definitely want to know more!!

[Image via Amalia Karaman/MEGA/WENN]