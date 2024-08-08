Shakira Said She Wasn’t Dating After Gerard Piqué Split -- So Who’s This Mystery Guy?!? 

Is Shakira finally ready to give love another chance?

Since her nasty breakup with her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué two years ago, the singer has been linked to several big names, including Tom Cruise, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount, and Miami Heat basketball star Jimmy Butler. Shakira was seemingly having fun and playing the field after being in a serious relationship for over a decade! Well, if any of those were actual romance and not just rumor.

See, she told Rolling Stone in June that she’s not dating. Being in a relationship was not even on her mind at the time, as she explained:

“I’m not thinking about that. What space do I have for a man right now?”

And no one can blame her for not wanting to rush into a new romance! She was “devastated” when the athlete allegedly cheated on her! Pain like that? It takes time to heal! But if Shakira isn’t interested in dating, why was she spotted with a mystery guy just last week?!

According to a video obtained by Page Six, the Chantaje artist was sitting across from a dark-haired man at the Lido Bayside in the Standard Spa on August 1. While chatting at the table, Shakira is seen leaning forward to take a bite of her food and giggling before sitting back.

It is unknown if the pair were on a date. However, Shakira and the mystery man enjoyed their meal in a dimly lit area with the water as their background. That just screams romantic date vibes to us — not a casual hangout between two friends or a business meeting! Plus, they were all dressed up for the evening! Although the gentleman didn’t face the camera, it appeared he was dressed in a black suit, slacks, and dress shoes. Meanwhile, the mom of two sported a light pink outfit and white heels. What’s more? It looked like the songstress had a really good time! Check it out (below):

Shakira spotted dining with mystery man in Miami after saying she was ‘not thinking about’ dating https://t.co/1CiMZPPhyN pic.twitter.com/pgmy3k5xAf — Page Six (@PageSix) August 8, 2024

Shakira habría decidido darse otra oportunidad en el amor.

Según TMZ, la colombiana se encontraba en el restaurante Lido Bayside en Miami, Florida con este misterioso galán. Algunos dicen q es Sanz otros Antonito….

WHO IS? pic.twitter.com/MyFiKsgSu1 — La Godoy ???? (@marcelapgodoy) August 8, 2024

Hmm…

At this time, he has not been identified, and Shakira has not addressed her outing with the mysterious gent! Granted, don’t bet on her speaking out about it on social media! But we have a feeling this was more than just a platonic dinner!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was Shakira out on a date with her mystery man? Or was something else going on here? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, Gerard Piqué/Instagram]