So THIS Is Why Lindsie Chrisley Changed Her Last Name...

If you go over to Lindsie Chrisley‘s Instagram page right now, you’ll see her handle is still the same it’s always been, but the name adorning her profile is… curiously different.

That’s right! She’s not Lindsie Chrisley as listed in her IG bio anymore, but Lindsie Landsman. That last name would belong to her boyfriend, David Landsman. Weird, right?

And it’s doubly weird considering the 35-year-old posted a beach photoshoot just last week showing her and David locked up in a very lovely embrace, and also together with Lindsie’s 11-year-old son Jackson, which you can see (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsie Landsman (@lindsiechrisley)

Naturally, the combination made fans wonder: did Lindsie quietly get married and change her last name???

Well… no. Instead, she yanked her well-recognized last name in favor of her boyfriend’s because she’s been grappling with the challenges of carrying her famous (and, uh, infamous) family surname!

That’s right, y’all. The change (which doesn’t appear to be a legal name change, by the way) has nothing to do with David and everything to do with Lindsie’s parents Todd and Julie Chrisley!

Speaking about it on the latest episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, Lindsie explained:

“For a long time, I very much battled with carrying my maiden last name, and with me carrying that last name came public association.”

For Lindsie, that ‘Chrisley’ surname came with “assumptions of all different kinds, weight that I truly feel like I never asked for.”

She reflected:

“And I do think it’s fair to say that contrary to what some people believe, the Chrisley last name, while it did start with Chrisley Knows Best — and we all collectively were doing that project together — outside of that, that last name did not create income or opportunity for me. In fact, [the Chrisley last name] became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity, in business, and has been problematic for projects that I have done post-Chrisley Knows Best.”

Whoa!

In fact, Lindsie claimed that not only has her maiden last name caused her to lose business opportunities, but at times she’s “been asked to go by another name altogether.” Interesting…

Of course, she was known as Lindsie Campbell when she was married to now-ex-hubby Will Campbell (with whom she shares Jackson). And going back to Chrisley after her divorce was natural, she said:

“After my divorce, I did return to my maiden name, Chrisley, because that’s just what I knew to do. It wasn’t because it felt necessarily right. It was just truly what was left. It was a name that I was born with, and it did no longer feel like mine. But what am I supposed to do?”

As for the switch to Landsman, Lindsie confirmed the couple is NOT married. She also said she made the decision with her future in mind, and that it’s got “nothing to do” with erasing the connection to her famous (and very much estranged) fam.

She explained:

“It truly was a decision that I made about reclaiming my peace and stepping into my future, that is defined by love, growth over the past couple of years, and just forward movement. … It has nothing to do with erasing my past. It is all about choosing my future and protecting the people that I love most while doing so. And it felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Hmmm…

Y’all buying that “nothing to do with erasing my past” part, or nah?! Sound OFF about it (below)!

