It's Over! Shanna Moakler’s BF Matthew Rondeau Confirms Breakup Rumors!

After weeks of rumors that Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau broke up, the 28-year-old model hunk has finally confirmed that the two had ended things — a while ago!

Rondeau opened up about the status of their relationship on Thursday, telling Life & Style that he called it quits with the model a couple of “months ago” and feels “happier” than he has ever been since then. The Miss Nevada USA judge also added:

“I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

Yeesh! Way harsh, Matthew!

As you may recall, the former couple sparked breakup rumors a few weeks ago when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they unfollowed each other on social media and wiped all evidence of their relationship from their Instagram pages. However, Moakler seemingly implied that their relationship was still on track in June, telling Page Six that Rondeau was helping to create content for her OnlyFans account:

“He’s amazing. He and I talked about it a lot, and I told him I wouldn’t do it if he didn’t support it, and he’s been super supportive. He’s actually been helping me edit my content, and he’s tried to help me with pictures I should use. I’m really thankful to have someone who’s supportive.”

So we guess they parted ways somewhere around this time based on Rondeau’s extremely vague timeline??? Or perhaps they already broke up before they decided to get into business together? Not a great idea, but stranger things have happened.

We assume Shanna will clear it up for everyone by addressing Matthew’s comments — unless of course the momma has decided to turn a new leaf and keep her drama off the internet!

Either way, while the former pageant queen may be fuming from the end of their romance, Alabama Barker and Landon Barker are probably ecstatic that the on-again, off-again boyfriend is out of their lives. Her teenage daughter previously took aim at Moakler and Rondeau, confessing the reality star was absent from her life, and the ex-beau had cheated in the past:

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Rondeau slammed the infidelity allegations at the time, explaining to Life & Style:

“Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another.”

The newly single hunk also added at the time that Shanna has always been “an amazing mother,” saying her devotion to the kiddos was what he found most attractive about her. Still, it appears Alabama has decided to join team Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the end, even referring to the KUWTK alum as her “stepmom” in recent weeks.

We will have to wait and see if Shanna decides to speak on her dalliance with Matthew ending! Are you surprised the duo broke up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

