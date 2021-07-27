Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Considers Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom! Here’s The Proof!

Wow!

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are not wasting any time as they look to create one big happy family together — forming such a strong connection that now the Blink-182 drummer’s kids already consider the reality star their stepmom!

After rumors the couple might have gotten married in Las Vegas — and amid Alabama Barker’s contentious relationship with her momma Shanna Moakler — the 15-year-old went on Instagram Live to play a game of “Never Have I Ever” with friends. When asked if she’d ever met a Kardashian, Alabama went one step further with her adorable response!

Answering the obvious question, the teen gushed this week:

“She’s my stepmom.”

OMG! No hesitation either! See the moment for yourself (below)!

Whoa! While this is the first time fans have heard that title directly from the teenager’s mouth, it’s not the first indication that Kourt’s made a great impression on Barker’s kids. Not only have they gone on family trips to Disney together, but the model hosted a girls’ day with Alabama and her BF’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya (whom he co-parented with Moakler) earlier this month!

Along with Kourt’s bestie Sarah Howard, the girls spent the day at a private Malibu home overlooking the ocean. The young model shared a short vid of the 42-year-old along with a red heart emoji during the fun getaway. Cute!

Previously, a source dished to E! News on the Poosh founder’s relationship with her beau’s mini-mes, saying:

“Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on. Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it’s comforting for Alabama to have Kourt around.”

The musician’s 17-year-old son Landon seems approving of his dad’s new boo, too — though he hasn’t been quite as vocal as his sis about the addition to his family. Another insider added:

“Both of Travis’ kids love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love. It’s been a great fit for everyone.”

AH-mazing! Though we know Shanna must be fuming knowing that her kids are getting a motherly figure in someone she despises! The family has been publicly feuding for quite some time now, and last we heard, the former Playboy Playmate wasn’t even speaking to her kids! She told Page Six:

“Sadly right now at this moment there’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space.”

Bummer… But good on Kourtney for providing a safe space for the young adults when they need some motherly love. All this just makes us wonder — how do the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s kids (Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6) feel about their potential new stepdad!?

