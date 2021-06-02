Shanna Moakler Continues To Have 'Very Difficult' Relationship With Her Kids -- Will Joining OnlyFans Make It Worse?!

Switching plans…

Shanna Moakler has not hesitated to make it known that she absolutely despises Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with her ex-husband Travis Barker. Not because she’s still hung up on her baby daddy (whom she split from in 2008), but because she claims the KUWTK star is to blame for her severely estranged relationship with kids Landon and Alabama Barker. Words from Alabama herself have denied Kourt’s involvement in the family rift, but Shanna’s yet to back down on her side of the story.

Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, the model admitted things still aren’t going well between her and the 15 and 17-year-old — not sure things will ever change! But she has a new plan to resolve things with her kids, that doesn’t involve insulting the reality star, sharing:

“I don’t know. Right now I’m really just trying to let [my kids] all know that I’m here for them and I love them and I’m their mom and I’ll always want to be in their lives. All I can do is just sort of give it some time so we all can heal, but I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future.”

Wow… that’s a rough realization to have as a mother. If Alabama’s accusations are true, Shanna’s step back from her children may just be pouring more gasoline on the fire. We mean, it sounds like the teenagers want to see more of their mom, not less! But she’s holding firm to her idea that “space” is what they need, adding:

“Sadly right now at this moment there’s still some distance. I’m just trying to give everybody some space.”

The former Playboy Playmate continued:

“It’s been very difficult and emotional and sad.”

While her mini-mes might view this “space” differently, the 46-year-old urged she hopes in time they can “heal and come back together again.” Cause space only makes the heart grow fonder, right?! Well…

The momma’s latest decision to join OnlyFans — further plunging ahead into her career — likely won’t help. She revealed to the outlet this week that she has signed with Unruly Agency to launch an account on the popular (and often NSFW) content platform, excitedly explaining:

“I’m not going to get too crazy just yet, but I’m definitely going to have some fun. I want to show all different facets of my life, so I’m going to be showing things from me doing yoga, taking people on set, cooking, all things that I like to do that’s fun and do it in a sexy fun way.”

On her new project, the Pacific Blue alum added:

“I’m really staying true to who I am as a person and what I’m comfortable with. I’m very comfortable with nudity. I always have been being a former Playmate, being in Maxim … I’m not trying to get crazy in my career now at my age, but I’m definitely willing to have some fun and make it a great experience for everybody.”

While her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau is onboard for his girl’s new venture (even helping edit content), Moakler knows the decision might not go over well with Landon and Alabama, though she doesn’t think it should surprise them.

“I don’t think my kids are going to be on that website at any point in time, but my children do know I’m a former Playboy Playmate. We used to spend all our Easters at the Playboy Mansion, and I think there’s definitely a way of transitioning your kids into letting them know what kind of content you do do and don’t do.”

Speaking of her past and present, she furthered:

“There’s thousands of Playmates and there are thousands of Playmates who are mothers and their kids survive just fine.”

Very true!

Oh, and if you’re still thinking her recent attack against Kourtney has anything to do with lingering feelings toward the Blink-182 drummer, the former beauty pageant contestant concluded:

“I want them all to have a great relationship. I don’t have animosity toward them. I’m not jealous of them. I wish them really truly nothing but the best. I just don’t want them interfering with my children and I’s relationships.”

She may not “have animosity,” but she’s definitely started an online war!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do YOU make of this latest move? Sounds like Shanna’s totally taking a step back from family… which maybe is best if none of them can peacefully talk through their issues.

But do you think this “space” will only make it harder for them to mend their broken relationships?! And will you be signing up for Moakler’s OnlyFans account? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

