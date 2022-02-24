Shanna Moakler Says She’s ‘Okay’ In First Statement Since Boyfriend’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Shanna Moakler has spoken out for the first time since her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for domestic violence.

On Thursday, a rep for the 46-year-old reassured fans that she was fine following the scary incident with Rondeau. She said in a statement to People:

“I wanted to let everybody know that I’m okay and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s Social Media Posts Are Causing ‘Emotional Distress’



As we’ve been reporting, authorities arrested the 29-year-old on charges of felony domestic violence following a physical altercation with Moakler earlier in the day. The drama all started when the couple got into a fight on Wednesday night when he accused the pageant queen of cheating on him. When Moakler returned home the next day after going to her neighbor’s place, they continued to fight and allegedly turned physical. Police were then called to the scene, and they reportedly found visible marks on her body.

Before Rondeau’s arrest, the model went on a disturbing rant on Moakler’s Instagram account, alleging that she was “talking to other f**king people the whole entire time” in their relationship and was still infatuated with her ex-husband Travis Barker:

“The truth is she talks f**king married f**king couple’s husbands… We have a laptop that we f**king share together. My name pops up in the f**king laptop; this f**king a**hole is talking to her exes. She ain’t over f**king Travis, she ain’t over f**king anything. She’s a complete f**king fabrication of life.”

Rondeau also made several nasty comments about Moakler and claimed that their relationship was over.

This situation must have been terrifying, so we are just glad that Shanna is okay and with loved ones right now.

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Instagram, Matthew Rondeau/Instagram]