OMG! Shanna Moakler’s BF Matthew Rondeau Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence After Scary IG Rant!

Shortly after that Instagram Live video in which he angrily accused Shanna Moakler of cheating — and carrying a torch for her famous ex — Matthew Rondeau apparently took his fury even further.

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old model was arrested for felony domestic violence. It all reportedly started when the pair got into a fight on Wednesday night after Rondeau accused the 46-year-old television personality of cheating — leading her to leave the home. In the expletive-filled rant on Insta, he actually claimed that Shanna stayed the night with a neighbor.

Upon returning to the residence on Thursday morning, the couple continued fighting, and according to the authorities it turned physical. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they reported seeing visible marks on Shanna’s body — and promptly arrested Rondeau.

This comes after the 29-year-old model took over the former pageant queen’s Instagram and went live in order to make several disturbing accusations about her. In the video, he shared that things were over between them and accused her of “talking to other f**king people the whole entire time” in their relationship:

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because it is done. I am never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is, is that I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship. That’s the truth. That’s the whole f**king truth. And I didn’t say a goddamn f**king thing.”

Rondeau further claimed that Moakler was not over her ex-husband Travis Barker, saying:

“So that’s what she f**king is. She’s a f**king whore, I don’t give a f**k, quote me on it. It’s f**king done. You are never gonna f**king see me with this f**king c**t again, I don’t give a f**k. I have never been disrespected and so f**king humiliated in my entire life. That’s the f**king truth. The truth is she talks f**king married f**king couple’s husbands… We have a laptop that we f**king share together. My name pops up in the f**king laptop; this f**king a**hole is talking to her exes. She ain’t over f**king Travis, she ain’t over f**king anything. She’s a complete f**king fabrication of life.”

Very scary…

Things have been rocky between Rondeau and Moakler for a while now. The pair, who have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2020, even unfollowed each other on social media recently. Although many speculated they called it quits following the move, they were then spotted packing on the PDA earlier this week.

Again, we hope that Shanna is safe following this terrifying incident with Matthew.

