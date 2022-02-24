Kim Kardashian Begs Judge For Divorce & Says Kanye West's Social Media Posts Are Causing 'Emotional Distress'

Kim Kardashian is laying it all out there.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is again asking a judge to make her single. Of course, as we previously reported late last week, Kanye West‘s estranged wife was already pushing to make their divorce happen as soon as possible. And now, in new court docs, Kim is doubling down on that desire.

According to TMZ, Kim reveals her intention to be single again in a direct way in new court docs, saying:

“I very much desire to be divorced.”

And that’s that!

Furthermore, Kim explains that she has asked the Chicago native to keep their divorce private, “but he has not done so.” Frustrated by that situation, the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul says:

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

No kidding…

There are deeper legal issues here, too. The outlet reports Kim is fed up with Kanye’s prior legal request to prevent her from transferring financial assets out of any trust. Noting that the estranged couple has a prenup — which Kanye’s lawyers have recognized as valid — Kim explains she “needs access to her trust to run her businesses.” Should be obvious!

Furthermore, she apparently notes in her court filing that “Kanye’s lawyers acknowledge they’re having trouble getting through to him.” That’s not good! Ultimately, Kim wants to be freed from the ill-fated marriage:

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. … [I want to] begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Amen!

At least from Kim’s perspective, hopefully this potential prenup issue won’t be too much of an ordeal to get through. It seems like they are so close otherwise!

Back in October of last year, though, Kanye’s lawyers did previously acknowledge that they were “having trouble getting through to him.” Per TMZ, in a letter written to the KKW Beauty mogul’s legal rep at the time, Ye’s advocates stated:

“…As you also know, we face challenges in communicating with our client — and the validity of the prenup [and its legal implications] is a heavy issue to broach.”

Yeah. Talk about a monkey wrench…

Kim continues to be her best in spite of all this, finding love with new boyfriend Pete Davidson and settling into the next (happier) phase of her life.

Thankfully, the outlet notes that Kim’s legal team, led by Laura Wasser, will almost certainly have the star’s single status officially restored next week in court.

So it would appear this will end soon.

What about your reactions here, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts on all this down in the comments (below)…

