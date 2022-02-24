Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Goes On Furious Video Rant, Claims She's Not Over Travis Barker!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Things just got very scary between Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau.

In case you didn’t know, the couple’s relationship has been rocky for some time. Recently the 29-year-old actually unfollowed Shanna on social media and wiped his account of photos of her. Although she also unfollowed him, and it seemed they were dunzo, the duo was then seen packing on the PDA earlier this week! Talk about a rollercoaster! But now, it looks like things have taken a sharp downhill turn…

On Thursday, Matthew seemingly took over Shanna’s Instagram account and went live in order to make some allegations against the television personality while walking around their neighborhood. The model begins the disturbing video by claiming that their relationship was over — since she had been talking to other people throughout their relationship, saying:

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f**king right, so record me now because it is done. I am never talking to this f**king specimen of a f**king human again. The truth is, is that I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship. That’s the truth. That’s the whole f**king truth. And I didn’t say a goddamn f**king thing.”

Yeesh.

He then points to a house and angrily screams that Shanna had slept over at their neighbor’s house the night before, yelling that the guy had “a f**king wife and f**king kids.” Rondeau then proceeds to claim the 46-year-old is still hung up over her ex-husband, Travis Barker:

“So that’s what she f**king is. She’s a f**king whore, I don’t give a f**k, quote me on it. It’s f**king done. You are never gonna f**king see me with this f**king c**t again, I don’t give a f**k. I have never been disrespected and so f**king humiliated in my entire life. That’s the f**king truth. The truth is she talks f**king married f**king couple’s husbands… We have a laptop that we f**king share together. My name pops up in the f**king laptop; this f**king a**hole is talking to her exes. She ain’t over f**king Travis, she ain’t over f**king anything. She’s a complete f**king fabrication of life.”

He also assured those watching the video that he was neither drunk nor high, just “heartbroken.” The model continues:

“I’m sick of this f**king world worshipping this f**king a**hole of a human being … I make more money than her, by the way. … So get off my f**king ass about being a f**king no one! … She is a complete f**king liar. One hundred percent a complete sociopath narcissist piece of s**t.”

Rondeau continued to reiterate that their relationship was over and he would never talk to the reality television star again. You can take a look at the IG Live (below):

But Rondeau did not end his rant there…

Later on, he also wrote in an Instagram Story:

“Your f**king disgusting @shannamoakler”

Wow…

We’re just hoping that Shanna is safe at this time. Because that was a lot.

[Image via Shanna Moakler/Instagram, Matthew Rondeau/Instagram. Travis Barker/Instagram]