Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Romance Has Become ‘Way More Serious’ After Several Months Of Dating!

Sorry, Scott Disick! It seems like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could be in it for the long haul!

On Tuesday, a source told Entertainment Tonight the couple “have gotten way more serious” in recent months. The insider also added that the Kardashian-Jenner family fully approves of Kourt’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer — even though they’ve been pushing for her and Disick to rekindle their flame in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“This is the happiest Kourtney has been in a while, and her family is thrilled for her. Kourtney and Travis’s kids get along great and all have the best time together. Kourtney’s been trying to keep their relationship as private as she can on social media, but they’re both super into each other and cute together.”

Things are certainly heating up between the love birds! The couple recently returned from a ski trip with their kids in Park City, Utah, where they hopped on a TikTok challenge. In it, the 41-year-old reality star publicly referred to Travis as her “boyfriend” for the first time since they’ve been together. Most recently, the musician shared an intimate moment with Kourtney from the trip on Instagram. In one clip, the pair can be seen keeping warm and embracing by a fire pit.

After their ski-venture, Travis and Kourtney spent Easter with her family, where they took to the golf course with some new personalized clubs from momager Kris Jenner. Vacationing with the fam AND their kids all in one week?! If that’s not serious, we don’t what is!

As you may know, the duo has been linked since January and became IG official a couple of days after Valentine’s Day. They had been friends for years before deciding to become an item. A source told ET at the time:

“The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides. They love the fact that they have a true friendship and bonded that way before taking anything further and making things romantic.”

The fact they’ve known each other so long definitely cuts out the awkward getting to know someone phase! Last month, Travis explained how his relationship to the Poosh founder “comes natural” and that Kourtney being a mom strengthens it. On The Drew Barrymore Show, he shared:

“I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they have trouble understanding, well, ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’ and now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s, like, a great mom, who’s, like, a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things, it just comes natural.”

It definitely doesn’t seem like this coupling will end anytime soon. And not going to lie, we love to see it! What about you guys? Are U excited about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship becoming more serious? Or do U still have hope for her and Scott? Let us know in the comments (below)!

