Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Show Off Adorable PDA In New Video -- LOOK!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seriously made the mountains of Park City, Utah the hottest place to be when they were there!

The relatively new couple is still looking back on their recent skiing vacation with their kids, which went down days ago at the Deer Valley Resort in the snow-covered city. And judging by the social media posts still coming from that outing, it appears that the slopes — and the relationship — are as good as ever!

Related: The Kardashians Are Trying HARD To Remove This Photo Of Khloé From The Internet!

Catching our eye this time around is a new Instagram post published by the Blink-182 drummer on Monday afternoon. In it, he shared a couple different videos from his trip to Utah with Kourt and the extended fam, including a late-night quick clip of himself embracing the Poosh founder in an adorable, romantic way.

Awww!

Ch-ch-check out the pair’s quick snow-side cuddle in the first video of the series on Travis’ IG (below):

OMG! These two are so freakin’ cute! And that caption, “real is rare”… something about this pairing is just connecting on another level! Can’t hate it, just let it happen!!

Also, can we talk about that adventurous trip down the mountain they made together in the inner tube in that second video clip, too?? Travis’ daredevil ways sure appear to be a nice counter-balance to the ever-careful Kourtney, right?!

All in all it was a very productive family getaway to Utah. One which saw Kourt officially call the drummer her “boyfriend” in a separate social media clip that made the rounds earlier this week. And it’s heartening to see Travis’ kids Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, get along so well with Kourt’s brood, too!

Related: Kris Jenner Recalls The Time She Had S*x While Khloé Was Hidden Under The Bed!

Back home in California again now, you’ll recall how momager Kris Jenner made Travis feel right at home over the weekend by including him in the KarJenner family golf outing alongside leading men Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Corey Gamble. Sure seems like this relationship is serious enough when the new boyfriend is part of a meaningful family Easter celebration! Just saying!

Skiing in Utah, golfing in Palm Springs, or just laying low in Hidden Hills, one thing is for certain: Kourtney and Travis are settling into something super-special together! Funny to think how a few months ago, the whole world was rooting for her to get back together with Scott Disick. And now, lo and behold, she found something great right there in her neighborhood! You really love to see it!

What do U make of this new PDA clip, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on Kourtney and Travis down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN]