Shannen Doherty Thought People Hated Her, Would Be 'Surprised' At 'Outpouring Of Love', Says BFF Holly Marie Combs

Holly Marie Combs is still having a hard time processing bestie Shannen Doherty‘s death — and thinks her friend would be overwhelmed by how kind everyone has been following the tragedy.

On a special posthumous episode of Shannen’s Let’s Be Clear podcast on Monday, Holly said her late Charmed co-star would be “really pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of love and emotion that has come from so many different people and places” since her passing just over two weeks ago. The sad thing is the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum didn’t feel this love when she was alive — instead, she felt “vilified”! Holly added:

“Because she really did often feel like the underdog and vilified and that she had to prove herself in so many different ways, I think she’d be really surprised and shocked by how many people have reached out and said really beautiful things about her.”

Oh, no. We wish she would have felt this immense love and support herself!

As Perezcious readers know, the actress, who faced many controversies throughout her career, died in mid-July after a years-long battle with cancer. She fought hard until the end, and everyone believed she had “more time” — even Shannen. Holly reflected:

“She definitely did think she had more time. So I guess for me, that’s the lesson, is that you think you have time, but you don’t. And not many people could do what Shannen did in one day. She was just like a tornado of energy. But I think that’s the thing I’m gonna take away from all of this is — you think you have time.”

Getting teary, she continued:

“For Shannen, tell the people that you love that you love them. And then live like there is no tomorrow because that’s what she did.”

Such an important message!

As you can imagine, Holly is going through all the feels as she navigates this death, noting that she is now “at the stage of grief that is making me angry,” she explained:

“I keep looking online like I’m looking to pick a fight. And I’m looking for anything that anybody says negatively so that I can correct them, and I’m really not finding any [negative comments]. I’m angry and I’m sad. She doesn’t get to see the places that she wanted to.”

The Pretty Little Liars alum previously revealed she and Shannen had “big, big plans for this year,” so no wonder she’s upset they couldn’t follow through with those plans. She went on:

“And I’m angry and sad that once again, I’ve lost, you know, that person that you can call in the middle of the night to cancer. I’ve lost another friend to cancer and it’s really hard when you lose someone who should have — and really wanted to — live a long and full life, not just for herself, but for other people in her family.”

Shannen was “literally always a phone call away” for Holly and her kids, Finley and Riley, and since they all “thought we had more time” this loss is hitting especially hard. It’s a testament to how hard Shannen fought! Not only was she eager to try every treatment plan available, but she also kept living as long as she could — including working on numerous projects, such as the Charmed rewatch series, The House of Halliwell. She truly never gave up. Such an inspiration… but also, we’re sure this just makes it even harder for her friends now that she’s suddenly gone!

Our hearts go out to all her loved ones grappling with this difficult loss. Reactions? Share them in the comments (below).

