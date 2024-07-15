How Shannen Doherty Got Heartbreakingly Candid About Kids, Motherhood, & Legacy Before Her Death

Shannen Doherty still had dreams of becoming a mother before she died.

As we reported, the 90210 star sadly succumbed to her illness over the weekend after a long battle with breast cancer. At only 53 years old, the actress was taken from this world far too soon, and she left a lot of her dreams unfinished. And one of those was motherhood. Just months before her passing, she spoke about her desire to carry her own children.

In a January episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, Shannen revealed her longtime desire for motherhood, saying she wanted to be able to “fulfill” her ex husband Kurt Iswarienko‘s wishes, as well:

“Not only not only did I want a child for myself, but I wanted it, you know, for my husband. I wanted it for our marriage. I wanted him to have that part of himself fulfilled.”

She went on to say that she decided not to take a hormone blocker to prevent and treat breast cancer after her 2017 remission due to the fact it could cause her to become infertile. She decided to assume the risk because she hoped to have kids one day. She also noted alongside her oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro that chemotherapy could cause menopause:

“I was fairly certain it wasn’t going to come back because I believed that the reason why I got cancer was because I did IVF. I met my husband at the time later in years and you know a multitude of things happen and so when it was time to have that decision, we needed IVF. And I did a bunch of rounds of it.”

In fact, the Charmed actress said her cancer battle just made her want to have her own children that much more:

“Cancer and cancer treatment caused you to look back at you know your own life and to be very philosophical. It made you want to have a child for another reason too, which is to be able to impart the very many things that you’ve learned in life, and the many feelings that you had, into raising a human being.”

It’s so heartbreaking she’ll never get to live out that dream. You can listen to the full episode (below):

Even without her own children, Shannen’s memory and legacy will live on and inspire people for years to come. May she rest in peace.

