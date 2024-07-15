Rose McGowan Says She ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ In The Wake Of Shannen Doherty’s Death

Rose McGowan is having a hard time coming to terms with Shannen Doherty’s death.

One day after the beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 actress sadly passed away after a difficult and lengthy battle with cancer, her Charmed co-star is paying her respects. On Sunday, Rose took to Instagram to reply to a fan’s comment about the late 53-year-old’s death, emotionally revealing:

“I can’t stop crying. A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable.”

How heartbreaking.

Shortly after, she posted a slideshow of throwback pics with the late actress set to Klaus Badelt and Lisa Gerrard’s Elysium, writing in a lengthy caption:

“Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary.”

She truly was a star.

Rose then seemingly addressed the decades-old feud between Shannen and their Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, adding:

“Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts.”

Alyssa, too, spoke out about Shannen’s passing on Sunday while subtly acknowledging their feud.

Finally, Rose concluded:

“May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister #shannendoherty #charmed #warrior #brave #infinity”

So sad. See her full post (below):

Our hearts remain with all of Shannen’s loved ones.

