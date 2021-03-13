Hold up, Did Sharon Osbourne Get The Talk Co-Host Holly Robinson Peete FIRED Because She Was 'Too Ghetto'?!

Holly Robinson Pete is not holding back — especially not when it comes to her former co-host, Sharon Osbourne.

ICYMI, Osbourne faced some backlash for defending her friend, Piers Morgan, on Twitter after he quit Good Morning Britain. The longtime broadcaster had walked off set after getting called out by one of his co-presenters over his intense remarks about Meghan Markle.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, the 68-year-old got into a heated clash about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood, lashing out as she demanded her co-hosts prove Piers was racist. Ultimately she got fully defensive, saying:

“For me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say ‘I ain’t racist’ — what’s it got to do with me? How could I be racist about anybody? How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

After a commercial break, Sheryl returned to the topic to round out the debate. In it, she said:

“To not want to address [Piers Morgan’s comments] because [Meghan Markle] is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist. But right now, I’m talking to a woman who I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and say that we’re attacking you for being racist.”

The Brixton native later issued an apology “to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said.”

On Friday, though, Peete took to Twitter to express how “mortified” she was at watching Ozzy Osbourne’s wife’s attitude towards the other panelists.

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone. I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to. #fbf.”

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone????

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to????????‍♀️ ????????‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete???????? (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

In case you didn’t know, Peete was one of the original hosts on the CBS hit, along with Sarah Gilbert, Julie Chen, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Leah Remini, and of course Osbourne.

However, it was announced the 21 Jump Street alum would leave after the first season (along with Leah and Marissa). In fact, Remini made the same claim as Peete in a 2012 Twitter Q&A, alleging the two were fired because Osbourne thought they were “ghetto.” She tweeted at the time:

“Ask Sharon. She had us fired … Sharon thought me and Holly were too ‘Ghetto’ (her words) we were not funny, awkward and didn’t know ourselves. Haters Gon’ Hate. True. But, Haters have the balls to say they ‘Hate’ … not call themselves your friend. She had us fired all the while calling me and Holly her friend. Heartbreaking. Yes. She had us fired she told Howard Stern. Explains why she never called us back.”

Sharon denied the accusations in a tweet, writing:

“In response to Leah Remini’s continuous comments that I had her fired from @TheTalk_CBS, let me just go on the record to say, I had absolutely nothing to do w her departure from the show & have no idea why she continues to take to Twitter to spread this false gossip. Leah knows that I have never been in the position to hire or fire anyone on the show.”

We don’t know about that. Just because stars aren’t the producers who do the firing, we all know stars can make a lot of noise and get things to happen.

What do U think, guys? Did Sharon have Holly and Leah fired from The Talk? Did she call a Black woman “too ghetto”?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

