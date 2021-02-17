The Real Reason Bam Margera Was Fired From Jackass 4

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It’s very, very difficult to see someone like Bam Margera struggling in the public eye.

We’ve seen the way fame, addiction, and mental health issues can blend into an incredibly dangerous cocktail time and time again, but that doesn’t make it any easier. The pressure of the spotlight definitely makes those kinds of private struggles all the more difficult — and for the Jackass crew, we imagine that goes double. Those guys live fast and hard and take a LOT of risks. So we understand where Bam is coming from, even if it’s painful to witness.

We’ve heard Bam’s side of the story, as upsetting as it was. In a drunken video, he claimed the Jackass 4 studio Paramount had forced him to comply with a series of drug tests and mental health stipulations, then kicked him out of the film anyway. But now, we have some intel to fill in the blanks on the other side of the story.

TMZ reported that the 41-year-old was indeed given a list of conditions/restrictions (drug tests, urine samples, committing to staying sober, blowing into a breathalyzer, taking his medication and seeing a psychologist while on the job) to meet in order to be part of the production. Unfortunately, he was fired when he wasn’t able to meet those conditions.

The reality star had also mentioned paying for rehab with his own money in order to be part of the project. A Variety report confirmed this to be true as well, except he “went AWOL from the production” to do it; the Jackass team didn’t find out what he’d done until after he disappeared.

In a follow-up video to his original rant against Jackass 4, Bam announced he was getting help for “manic bipolar” disorder, and reassured fans that the new movie would be great. It seemed like maybe he was back on board for the film, but according to TMZ, he is sadly still fired. That being said, sources for Variety indicated that the Jackass team is still looking for ways to help and support him during this difficult period.

Bam’s social media still reflects some erratic behavior, so we are concerned this story isn’t over yet. We’re just hoping and praying that it ends with him getting the help he needs. It sounds like he does have a support system that cares about him, but getting fired from Jackass 4 was clearly very painful and probably difficult to get over. Hopefully it serves as a lesson for him and doesn’t remain a grudge.

