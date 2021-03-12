Sharon Osbourne Apologizes For Her 'Panicked' Defense Of Piers Morgan On The Talk

Sharon Osbourne has had some time to cool off after that contentious live TV segment on The Talk this week…

As you’ll recall, Ozzy Osbourne‘s longtime wife got into an ugly blowout live on air on Wednesday with co-host Sheryl Underwood when they were debating the miserable Piers Morgan affair that happened earlier on Good Morning Britain in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell Sunday interview.

Related: Meghan Markle Made An Official Complaint About Piers Morgan’s ‘GMB’ Remarks!

Late Thursday night, cooler heads must have prevailed in Sharon’s camp (well, at least somewhat), as the former reality TV star took to Twitter to offer a lengthy statement of apology to “the Black community” and “anyone of colour.” But… it still feels like it’s missing something?! Well, we’ll get to that in a minute. First, the statement.

Writing an open letter to viewers of The Talk and those surprised by her on-air actions in the emotional debate, the 68-year-old Brit wrote in part (below):

“I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community. To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

And she continued, adding:

“There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

Here is her full statement (below):

Hmmm…

BTW the tweet she references in that apology is, of course, this one (below) in which she voiced her controversial support for the now-former host of Good Morning Britain:

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

Yeah…

But what about Sheryl?!

So, public apology aside, it sounds like things are still VERY much complicated on the set of The Talk.

According to The Sun, an insider is reporting that both Sharon and Sheryl have “refused to apologize” to each other after their blowout on air. And it sounds like there is even more going on under the surface. The insider had some seriously strong words to say about the current status of the two co-hosts:

“Sheryl and Elaine [Welteroth] did not want to look weak to the black community who think they went out of their way to educate Sharon. Sharon does not trust that Sheryl and Elaine wouldn’t bury her further on air. She does not want to apologize when she feels she was attacked on air for supporting a friend. It was an impasse and there is still tension you can cut with a knife. The damage is done. Mrs. O will never forgive Sheryl for ambushing her with that question and seeming to paint her out to be racist on live television. That bridge is forever burned. Mrs. O left the set sobbing yesterday so hurt by what transpired.”

Wow! That’s not a small issue!

Obviously, it’s nice to see Sharon come to her senses and reflect on her actions in the general sense, but apologizing “to the Black community” in a broad statement on Twitter is one thing. What about looking your co-host in the eye and burying the hatchet?! That’s something very different. Shouldn’t that be one of Sharon’s top priorities, at least to smooth things over for her and Sheryl on set??

Related: Chelsea Handler Slams Piers Morgan By Sharing Old Interviews, Says He’s ‘The Same’

Now, per The Sun, staffers are beginning to worry whether Sharon will quit the show after the ugly moment on Wednesday. That same source revealed:

“Sharon is hurt that she was attacked on air. She feels she was made to look bad. She feels betrayed and that no one at the show has her back. If Sharon quits the show will most certainly be canceled. No one will watch without Sharon. We are still the lowest rated of all network shows, down more than 30 percent from last year.”

Yikes! All this is juicy AF and potentially could be devastating to The Talk, but we’ve still gotta wonder: does Sharon need to do more to make things right with Sheryl? Can that relationship even be repaired at this point?! And if not, how can the show continue without some serious fiddling with the on-air lineup?

Where do U stand on all this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF down in the comments (below) with your take on Sharon, Sheryl, Piers, and this whole ongoing media firestorm…

[Image via Brian To/WENN/The Talk/YouTube]