Piers Morgan's Former Co-Host Alex Beresford Responds To That Dramatic Good Morning Britain Walkout!

As we reported, the controversial media figure resigned from the UK morning talk show this week after co-host Alex Beresford called the 55-year-old out for criticizing Meghan Markle on the heels of her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the week.

Well, Beresford responded to the drama on Thursday, revealing that “Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion [he] was hoping for.” The English weather man said in a statement shared on Twitter:

“There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for. Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.”

The 40-year-old explained that while he doesn’t regret calling out Morgan’s comments, he absolutely wasn’t trying to provoke the journalist, adding:

“I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree… I didn’t want him to quit but I did want him to listen. Personally, Piers has always support my growth. He’s given me advise on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!”

It all went down on Tuesday morning, after Morgan said on air that he didn’t believe Markle’s claims of being suicidal — which drew mass backlash and caused ITV to open an investigation — to which Beresford replied:

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle — you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off,” Beresford responded. “She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

In response, Morgan stood up and walked out, saying:

“OK, I’m done with this.”

He later resigned from the show. A day later, Piers took to social media to say that he stands by his remarks and yet again questioned Meg’s authenticity in the Oprah interview. He tweeted:

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

