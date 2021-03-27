Sharon Osbourne LEAVES The Talk Following Racism Controversy! Read Their Statement!

Sharon Osbourne is done talking! The co-host of The Talk has “decided to leave” following her heated defense of Piers Morgan and a slew of resurfaced acts of “racist behavior” towards colleagues!

On Friday, CBS announced that Osbourne will exit the show following the network’s probe into her problematic on-air and behind-the-scenes comments. Read the statement (below):

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her cohosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts. At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the cohosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

Related: Source Claims Sharon Was ‘Set Up’ By Execs Who Didn’t Want To Pay Salary — Really?!

The network also mentioned they have been “coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers, and crew.” Furthermore, they plan on “identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers” for the future. The Talk will be back on April 12.

As you may know, the drama all began on March 10 when Sharon took part in an argument about her longtime friend and former Good Morning Britain host. After Piers trash talked Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview, he notably walked off set when confronted by a fellow on-air journalist. When the viral moment became a topic of conversation on The Talk, the 68-year-old demanded someone show her “evidence” her friend had been racist, as well as insisted she herself wasn’t racist. The outburst led to an internal investigation of the daytime series. Take a look for yourself (below)!

But during the hiatus, matters only looked worse as more and more individuals came forth with what we thought were undeniable examples of racism and homophobia. According to journalist Yashar Ali, former co-host Leah Remini recalled a moment she overheard Osbourne discussing Julie Chen and her husband Les Moonves (who ran CBS at the time). Leah claimed to hear Sharon describe her Chinese American colleague as a “wonton,” and utter:

“I mean, who the f**k does slanty-eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss.”

1. Exclusive: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show “The Talk,” would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” according to multiple sources. https://t.co/6A4DrRnSVx — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 16, 2021

YIKES!

The same CBS alum said she heard Ozzy Osbourne’s wife describe Sara Gilbert as a “p***y licker” and “fish-eater.” SO not okay!! But Sharon’s first response to these accusations was to have her publicist, Howard Bragman, come out and toss the blame back at the “disgruntled” celeb. In a statement shared to Ali, Bragman urged:

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name.”

Related: Sheryl Underwood Was TRULY Unbothered During Sharon’s Racism Outburst!

Unfortunately, the axed host just couldn’t stop herself from digging further down a hole. In an interview with DailyMail.com, she said:

“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off!”

Reposting the article to her Instagram Story, Holly Robinson Peete rightfully pointed out that the MTV star was just proving her inability to accept her past and own up to what she’d done. The former Talk host wrote:

“If your only response to a disgusting allegation of racist behavior is to tell ‘little people’ to ‘f**k off’ you’re clearly not holding yourself accountable.”

Seriously, didn’t Sharon’s ever learn if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all?! We know she gets paid for her opinion, but some of these alleged thoughts should never have been voiced in the first place! Which is exactly why many outraged fans took it upon themselves to flood Osbourne’s social media feeds with death threats, even scaring the reality star so much she hired private security to watch over her LA home.

Clearly, things got a bit out of hand, but hopefully this resolution will bring peace to those who felt hurt by Sharon’s many alleged behaviors. It’s 2021, y’all! It’s about time we be more respectful and inclusive of others!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Is this what you were hoping for or do you feel “cancel culture” has taken over our lives? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Talk/YouTube]