Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out -- Denies New Allegations Of Racism & Homophobia, Unsure Of Her Future With The Talk!

Sharon Osbourne is addressing her future on The Talk after the daytime show went on an extended hiatus following her controversial defense of Piers Morgan AND subsequent resurfaced racist and homophobic comments.

ICYMI, it was announced earlier this week that the CBS series would undergo an internal review after a discussion of Morgan’s exit from Good Morning Britain saw Osbourne defend the broadcaster‘s ignorant remarks about Meghan Markle. This all during a heated convo with her Black co-host Sheryl Underwood. And the reason the controversial 55-year-old British personality left his morning program? Well, he couldn’t stand criticism of his assertion that the Duchess of Sussex was lying about experiencing suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

Take a look at the video (below) for a refresher:

Sharon has since issued an apology for the on-air argument and “panicked” words on The Talk. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV vet has said she’s unsure about her future with the series:

“I wish we could go on and have a adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don’t know whether we can. I don’t know whether it’s gone past that. I would love to but I don’t know whether I even want to go back. … I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”

However, the former America’s Got Talent judge still claimed she was blindsided by the topic of Morgan’s problematic behavior, alleging her co-hosts had “preparation” and “written questions.”

“Sheryl turns around and asks me this question and….she was reading it off a card. It wasn’t on my cards. And then Elaine [Welteroth]‘s reading her questions and I’m like, ‘I’ve been set up.’ They’re setting me up. My anger was like, I cannot believe this, I’m your sacrificial lamb.”

She later continued:

“I was pissed off with my friend for not giving me the heads up. But in hindsight, she was doing her job. … She wouldn’t talk to me. She turned her back and she was holding her finger in her ear like she was talking to a producer in her earpiece, but hey, it is what it is. I conducted myself really badly, really badly. I let myself down. I let her down by losing my cool, by not centering myself to say, ‘OK, for some reason they’re doing this to me … you’re on national TV, stay calm, stay calm.’ and I didn’t. So. I blew it. But that does not make me a racist.”

Despite this, Osbourne is hoping to remedy her relationship with Underwood.

“I own up to what I did. I can’t not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should’ve never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting. … I love Sheryl. I’ve apologized to Sheryl. She’s not gotten back [to me], and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time.”

The MTV alum went on to say that she “will still keep apologizing to Sheryl” even if she leaves The Talk because she still has “nothing but respect and admiration” for the longtime comedienne.

As it turns out, Ozzy Osbourne‘s wife’s interview with ET actually took place before new reports emerged from journalist Yashar Ali. Multiple sources and former co-host Leah Remini accused the London native of using racist and homophobic slurs towards ex-colleague Julie Chen and executive producer Sara Gilbert. In it, the actress claimed Osbourne referred to Chen as “wonton” and “slanty eyes” and called Gilbert “p***y licker” and “fish eater.”

In response to the new allegations, her rep, Howard Bragman, released a statement to multiple outlets, slamming the accusations as “lies.”

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial, and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK, and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history, and the bitterness coming out at this moment.”

He continued:

“She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

Even more so, The X Factor alum went on to deny calling Chen extremely derogatory words in an exclusive with DailyMail.com. In it, she said the accusations were “crap, all crap” before adding:

“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off! Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice — it’s fine. It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘Yes!! I’m going to add something too.’ Of course, it’s a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that’s fine.”

Umm… Sharon this is not as simple as an “opinion.” It’s literally a serious claim about you (allegedly) spewed out hateful and RACIST rhetoric towards another person. Furthermore, what the heck is with you trying to just brush off this like it’s nothing?!?! SMH.

Earlier this month, ex-panelist Holly Robinson Peete also accused Osbourne of calling her too “ghetto”, which might’ve led her to be ousted from the show in 2011. The TV personality has since denied those claims.

